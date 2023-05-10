In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Akamai Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.8%. Year to date, Akamai Technologies registers a 1.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lincoln National, trading down 8.0%. Lincoln National is lower by about 37.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Jacobs Solutions, trading down 3.1%, and Illumina, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LNC, AKAM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.