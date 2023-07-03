In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 129.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, trading down 14.2%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is lower by about 12.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown & Brown, trading down 3.2%, and Fidelity National Information Services, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LH, TSLA

