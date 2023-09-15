S&P 500 Movers: LEN, PARA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Paramount Global has lost about 15.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lennar, trading down 5.0%. Lennar is showing a gain of 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles Schwab, trading down 4.7%, and General Motors, trading up 2.4% on the day.

