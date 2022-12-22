In early trading on Thursday, shares of Centene topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Centene registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 7.9%. Carmax is lower by about 58.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 6.8%, and Host Hotels & Resorts, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KMX, CNC

