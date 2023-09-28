In early trading on Thursday, shares of Albemarle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Albemarle has lost about 21.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Carmax, trading down 11.4%. Carmax is showing a gain of 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Accenture, trading down 5.0%, and DexCom, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KMX, ALB

