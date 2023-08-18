News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: KEYS, ROST

August 18, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ross Stores (ROST) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Ross Stores registers a 3.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Keysight Technologies (KEYS), trading down 11.8%. Keysight Technologies is lower by about 22.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Deere & Co. (DE), trading down 3.5%, and Generac Holdings (GNRC), trading up 4.3% on the day.

