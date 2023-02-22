In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Diamondback Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 2.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Keysight Technologies, trading down 15.0%. Keysight Technologies is lower by about 9.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 9.8%, and Targa Resources, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: KEYS, FANG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.