In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Juniper Networks, trading down 5.8%. Juniper Networks is lower by about 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Corning, trading down 5.0%, and Elevance Health, trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JNPR, UNH

