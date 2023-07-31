In early trading on Monday, shares of Newell Brands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Newell Brands has lost about 11.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading down 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 2.4%, and Hasbro, trading up 4.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JNJ, NWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.