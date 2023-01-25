Markets
ISRG

S&P 500 Movers: ISRG, NWSA

January 25, 2023 — 10:22 am EST

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of News Corp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, News Corp registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intuitive Surgical, trading down 6.7%. Intuitive Surgical Inc is lower by about 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

