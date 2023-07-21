In early trading on Friday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Etsy has lost about 17.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 9.6%. Interpublic Group of Companies is showing a gain of 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 5.1%, and Roper Technologies, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IPG, ETSY

