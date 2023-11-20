In early trading on Monday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Paramount Global has lost about 19.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Paper, trading down 3.9%. International Paper is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Rentals, trading down 3.4%, and Align Technology, trading up 3.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IP, PARA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.