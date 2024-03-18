In early trading on Monday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Paper, trading down 2.3%. International Paper is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making moves today is Boeing, trading down 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: IP, GOOGL

