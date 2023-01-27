In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.0%. Year to date, American Express registers a 16.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 8.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLAC, trading down 6.2%, and L3Harris Technologies, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: INTC, AXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.