In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 29.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 6.4%. Illumina is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Signature Bank, trading down 3.8%, and STERIS, trading up 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, WBD

