S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, HOLX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Hologic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Hologic has lost about 5.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 12.7%. Illumina is lower by about 53.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 8.7%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 3.9% on the day.

