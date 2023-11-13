In early trading on Monday, shares of DaVita topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, DaVita registers a 19.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 5.2%. Illumina is lower by about 53.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 3.6%, and Henry Schein, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, DVA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.