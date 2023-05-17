In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Comerica, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Comerica has lost about 45.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Illumina, trading down 2.2%. Illumina is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Everest Re Group, trading down 2.1%, and Keysight Technologies, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ILMN, CMA

