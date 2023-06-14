S&P 500 Movers: HUM, UHS

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Universal Health Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Universal Health Services registers a 6.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Humana, trading down 11.2%. Humana is lower by about 11.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Centene, trading down 6.8%, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading up 4.2% on the day.

