S&P 500 Movers: HSY, FANG

February 12, 2024 — 10:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hershey Company (HSY), trading down 2.1%. Hershey Company is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Palo Alto Networks (PANW), trading down 1.8%, and VF Corp. (VFC), trading up 7.1% on the day.

