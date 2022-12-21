In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.6%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 29.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Host Hotels & Resorts, trading down 5.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortinet, trading down 4.7%, and Carnival, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HST, NKE

