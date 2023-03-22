In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lumen Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Lumen Technologies has lost about 50.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Host Hotels & Resorts, trading down 3.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are First Republic Bank, trading down 3.9%, and NVIDIA, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HST, LUMN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.