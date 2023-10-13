In early trading on Friday, shares of Progressive Corp. (PGR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Progressive Corp. registers a 19.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hormel Foods (HRL), trading down 3.4%. Hormel Foods is lower by about 31.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Veralto (VLTO), trading down 3.3%, and Dollar General (DG), trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HRL, PGR

