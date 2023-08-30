In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Insulet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Insulet has lost about 31.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 10.2%. HPQ is showing a gain of 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Formam, trading down 4.1%, and DexCom, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, PODD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.