S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, PODD

August 30, 2023 — 10:39 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Insulet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Insulet has lost about 31.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 10.2%. HPQ is showing a gain of 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Brown-Formam, trading down 4.1%, and DexCom, trading up 3.1% on the day.

