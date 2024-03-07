In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kroger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Kroger registers a 18.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 3.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are West Pharmaceutical Services, trading down 2.8%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, KR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.