And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 3.0%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are West Pharmaceutical Services, trading down 2.8%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 4.4% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, KR
