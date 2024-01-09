In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Juniper Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 22.6%. Year to date, Juniper Networks registers a 25.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 8.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Eversource Energy, trading down 6.2%, and Match Group, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, JNPR

