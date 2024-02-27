In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has lost about 10.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hess, trading down 3.3%. Hess is showing a gain of 0.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 2.9%, and Carnival, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HES, NCLH

