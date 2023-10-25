In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Wabtec topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Wabtec Corp registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alphabet, trading down 9.2%. Alphabet is showing a gain of 43.5% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is and Robert Half, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GOOG, WAB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.