In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 14.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Generac Holdings, trading down 7.6%. Generac Holdings is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.1%, and Align Technology, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GNRC, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.