S&P 500 Movers: GNRC, DVA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of DaVita topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, DaVita registers a 19.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Generac Holdings, trading down 8.7%. Generac Holdings is lower by about 12.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MGM Resorts International, trading down 6.1%, and Uber Technologies, trading up 8.6% on the day.

