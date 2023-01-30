In early trading on Monday, shares of Cincinnati Financial topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Cincinnati Financial registers a 6.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Generac Holdings, trading down 2.7%. Generac Holdings is showing a gain of 13.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Las Vegas Sands, trading down 2.5%, and Humana, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GNRC, CINF

