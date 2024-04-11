S&P 500 Movers: GL, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 15.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Globe Life, trading down 11.4%. Globe Life is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax, trading down 9.3%, and Paramount Global, trading up 2.3% on the day.

