S&P 500 Movers: GL, NKE

April 11, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 15.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Globe Life, trading down 11.4%. Globe Life is lower by about 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Carmax, trading down 9.3%, and Paramount Global, trading up 2.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

