In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Carnival topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Carnival registers a 105.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Mills, trading down 4.8%. General Mills is lower by about 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Entergy, trading down 3.8%, and Weyerhaeuser, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GIS, CCL

