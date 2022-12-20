Markets
GILD

S&P 500 Movers: GILD, NEM

December 20, 2022 — 11:53 am EST

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Newmont topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Newmont has lost about 24.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Gilead Sciences, trading down 5.0%. Gilead Sciences is showing a gain of 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are General Mills, trading down 4.9%, and Arch Capital Group, trading up 2.2% on the day.

