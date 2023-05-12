In early trading on Friday, shares of First Solar topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.7%. Year to date, First Solar registers a 46.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Gen Digital, trading down 4.7%. Gen Digital is lower by about 23.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Catalent, trading down 4.2%, and News Corp, trading up 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GEN, FSLR

