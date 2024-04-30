In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Corning topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Corning registers a 12.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 9.1%. GE HealthCare Technologies is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are F5, trading down 9.0%, and Zebra Technologies, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GEHC, GLW

