In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna (MRNA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric (GE), trading down 1.3%. General Electric is showing a gain of 51.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 1.1%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GE, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.