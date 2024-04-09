And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric (GE), trading down 1.3%. General Electric is showing a gain of 51.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 1.1%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading up 3.5% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GE, MRNA
