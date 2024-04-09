News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: GE, MRNA

April 09, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna (MRNA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 10.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is General Electric (GE), trading down 1.3%. General Electric is showing a gain of 51.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 1.1%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading up 3.5% on the day.

