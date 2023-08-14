In early trading on Monday, shares of Teledyne Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Teledyne Technologies has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortrea Holdings, trading down 15.3%. Fortrea Holdings is lower by about 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 3.4%, and Marketaxess Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FTRE, TDY

