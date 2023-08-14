News & Insights

S&P 500 Movers: FTRE, TDY

August 14, 2023 — 10:28 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Teledyne Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Teledyne Technologies has not really moved.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortrea Holdings, trading down 15.3%. Fortrea Holdings is lower by about 13.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 3.4%, and Marketaxess Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

