In early trading on Friday, shares of First Solar topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, First Solar Inc registers a 28.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortrea Holdings, trading down 3.2%. Fortrea Holdings is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Paramount Global, trading down 2.5%, and SolarEdge Technologies, trading up 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FTRE, FSLR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.