S&P 500 Movers: FTNT, EXPE

In early trading on Friday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.6%. Year to date, Expedia Group registers a 26.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fortinet, trading down 17.3%. Fortinet is lower by about 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Church & Dwight, trading down 8.1%, and Gartner, trading up 16.0% on the day.

