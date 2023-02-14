In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Zoetis topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.9%. Year to date, Zoetis registers a 19.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Solar, trading down 4.3%. First Solar is showing a gain of 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Newmont, trading down 2.0%, and Cadence Design Systems, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FSLR, ZTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.