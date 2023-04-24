In early trading on Monday, shares of First Republic Bank topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, First Republic Bank has lost about 87.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Solar, trading down 5.8%. First Solar is showing a gain of 36.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Viatris, trading down 4.1%, and Albemarle, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FSLR, FRC

