FSLR

S&P 500 Movers: FSLR, CHTR

April 28, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

April 28, 2023 — 10:27 am EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Charter Communications registers a 7.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Solar, trading down 14.3%. First Solar is showing a gain of 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SolarEdge Technologies, trading down 5.8%, and Intel, trading up 6.2% on the day.

