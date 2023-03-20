In early trading on Monday, shares of Zions Bancorporation, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Zions Bancorporation has lost about 33.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 13.4%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 83.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 4.1%, and Fifth Third Bancorp, trading up 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ZION

