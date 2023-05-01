In early trading on Monday, shares of ON Semiconductor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, ON Semiconductor registers a 22.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 43.3%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 97.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Citizens Financial Group, trading down 6.7%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ON

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.