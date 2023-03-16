In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Intel registers a 11.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 29.4%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 82.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 9.1%, and Progressive, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, INTC

