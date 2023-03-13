Markets
FRC

S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ILMN

March 13, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 66.9%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 77.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Newmont, trading up 4.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ILMN
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ILMN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRC
ILMN
NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.