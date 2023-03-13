In early trading on Monday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.3%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 9.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 66.9%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 77.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Newmont, trading up 4.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, ILMN

