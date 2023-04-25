In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Centene topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Centene has lost about 14.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Republic Bank, trading down 28.7%. First Republic Bank is lower by about 90.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE HealthCare Technologies, trading down 9.3%, and Moody's, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FRC, CNC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.