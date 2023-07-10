In early trading on Monday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Ralph Lauren registers a 20.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FMC, trading down 7.6%. FMC is lower by about 22.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fortrea Holdings, trading down 3.8%, and Wynn Resorts, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FMC, RL

