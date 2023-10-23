In early trading on Monday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is FMC, trading down 17.1%. FMC is lower by about 55.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Occidental Petroleum, trading down 4.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FMC, ISRG

